Doraha cooperative society manager accused of embezzlement, suspended

Our Correspondent

Doraha, December 20

A case of embezzlement has been registered against the manager of a cooperative society at Doraha, Sadhu Singh, on the complaint of Assistant Registrar, Cooperative Society, Payal. He has been charged with embezzling an amount of Rs 1,00,68,081.23 during the audit period of 2021-22.

A case of embezzlement of Rs 1,00,68,081.23 has been registered against Sadhu Singh under Sections 420 and 408, IPC. The complaint was filed by the assistant registrar in September following which a probe was conducted by the police. As the manager has been found guilty of embezzlement, a case has been registered against him yesterday.

Manager Sadhu Singh was suspended by the managing committee of Doraha Cooperative Marketing Society after the government auditor found embezzlement of Rs 9,13,100, misutilisation of funds of Rs 49,27,514.73 and serious irregularities of Rs 42,27,466.50 under audit period 2021-22. Sadhu Singh was given a period of 15 days to prove his point failing which an FIR shall be registered against him. Meanwhile, Sadhu Singh approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court on September 16, 2023. The petition has, however, been disposed of by the High Court on September 19.

During the period under audit of 2021-22, the government auditor of the cooperative societies found embezzlement of Rs 9,13,100, misutilisation of funds of Rs 49,27,514.73 and serious irregularities of Rs 42,27,466.50. On the basis of books of account, record of the society and explanation given to audit officials, the cooperative audit department prepared a special report addressed to the Assistant Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Payal, by the District Audit Officer, Ludhiana, on August 21, 2023. The Assistant Registrar informed the managing committee of Doraha Cooperative Society which by its resolution dated September 15, 2023, suspended its manager Sadhu Singh.

As per the special audit report, Sadhu Singh was charged with crediting fictitious salaries of the employees, showing fake expenditure on construction in connivance with the contractor and showing the sale of petrol and diesel on credit basis in the names of customers.

Sadhu Singh, in connivance with M/s SN Traders, Doraha, embezzled the amount of subsidy received from Indian Oil Corporation for laying the floor and tiles at the petrol pump and later on deposited it in the account of the society in Union Bank of India. He also embezzled the subsidy amount received from Indian Oil Corporation and later on deposited it in the account of the society.

Sadhu Singh also prepared bogus receipts and papers and engaged temporary employees rather than adopting the service procedure. During the course of audit, it had come to notice that manager Sadhu Singh had misused his designation. He forged the society audited balance sheet, used a duplicate stamp and forged the signature of previous audit inspector of cooperatives and used the forged document.

