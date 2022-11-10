Doraha: Debt-ridden man ends life

Doraha, November 9
A debt-ridden villager of Buani died by suicide today by consuming some poisonous substance.
The deceased has been identified as Sukhminder Singh, a resident of Buani village. He used to work as a mason.
The deceased is survived by his wife and two children. He was also looking after his elder brother’s family who had expired a few months ago. For the purpose, he had borrowed money from people around his house to make both ends meet. He took the extreme step as the debt increased and his chances to return the borrowed money grew feeble.
Suspecting no foul play, the Doraha police have initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.
The deceased’s body has been handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination.
