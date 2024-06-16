Doraha firing case: 2 held within 48 hours, 4 weapons seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 15

The police managed to crack the Doraha jewellery showroom firing case within 48 hours with the arrest of two suspects and recovered four weapons along with 36 live cartridges from them.

On June 12, the police received an information about firing at the shop of Paramjit Jewellers, Doraha, by two unknown bike-borne persons.

They said under the leadership of Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal and supervision of Saurav Jindal, Superintendent Police (Investigation), a special drive was launched to nab the anti-social elements.

The police said that during the investigation, special teams of police station Doraha and CIA staff were formed to trace the unknown persons. On June 15, Pardeep Singh of village Begowal near Payal and Suraj Prakash, alias David, of Gagan Preet Vihar, Wadi Haibowal, Ludhiana, were arrested and recovered four pistols along with 36 magazines from them.

Financial feud behind attack

Key accused, Pardeep, revealed in his interrogation that he had a financial dispute worth crores with the jeweller and the latter was not returning his amount. “I had not gone to kill the jeweller but just to intimidate him,” Pardeep told police. However, the police said accused had opened six fires simultaneously from two weapons. One weapon fired five shots while another weapon developed some snag and fired only one bullet.

