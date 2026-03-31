Doraha: Govt school students awarded for excellence in academics, sports

Umeed Welfare Society honoured the students of Government Primary School and Government High School, Ghulal, with cash prizes for their outstanding performance in academics and sports.

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The society has been recognising the meritorious students from underprivileged backgrounds for the past four years to support them in continuing their education.

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“One day, the villagers got together and decided to collect money, as per our capacity, to help students forced to drop out due to financial constraints,” said Harpreet Singh Mangat, a member

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of the non-governmental organisation (NGO).

“The satisfaction we got when we saw their faces was enough to keep us motivated. We also got help from villagers who have moved abroad. So far, we have gotten a government school whitewashed, arranged computers for the students and provided resources to help them cope with their urban counterparts. Sarbjeet Singh from Canada and Amandeep Singh from Denmark regularly send salary of a teacher arranged by the society for the primary school,” said Dr Aman and Dr Subhash, also members of the society.

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On the latest event, Preet Mangat from the NGO said, “We feel that with our support, the children will become capable of supporting their families.”

Parents of the students expressed gratitude for the NGO.

“The NGO is a big support for our children. Every year, the toppers are honoured with cash prizes so they can continue their education for the next year. Financially, we are not in a position to send our children to schools despite them being bright. The society comes to our rescue,” said Sukhwinder Kaur, mother of Amandeep Kaur, who topped in academics.

Kulwinder Kaur, the mother of Harpreet Kaur, a student of Class IX, said the society’s support has been a big help.

“They have arranged a teacher and the children learn better through personal attention. We are indebted to the society,” she said.