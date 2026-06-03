Doraha hospital to face legal action after PPCB inquiry flags improper bio-waste disposal

A local hospital has landed in trouble over improper disposal of biomedical waste as Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) authorities have recommended legal proceedings over the issue, said officials.

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PPCB environmental engineer said authorities concerned were asked to initiate the process for legal proceedings after an inquiry found Dashmesh Charitable Hospital to be flouting provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974; the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981; and the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016.

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The violations were found during a probe into a complaint by Samita Kaur, a local. She had filed a complaint on May 15 alleging illegal dumping and improper disposal of biomedical waste.

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The PPCB conducted an inspection of the hospital premises on May 19 and found it to be guilty.

The matter gained traction after a safai volunteer, deployed by the residents due to the strike of sweepers, sustained injury from a sharp object while handling biomedical waste scattered near the hospital. Biomedical waste, including used syringes, needles, IV sets and discarded medicines, was found dumped on the spot. The incident led to furore among the residents, especially those residing on Guru Teg Bahadur street.

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“It seems the hospitals have no fear of any authority. Last Sunday, heaps of biomedical waste were found in Ludhiana’ Model Town. The waste was discarded in full public view. Hospitals generally do not follow norms and residents have to suffer. The issue keeps recurring, and due to failure of strict action, no one cares much about safety and hygiene,” rued Narinder Kaur Sandhu, a retired principal and environmentalist.

“Once the matter is brought to the notice of the authorities concerned, there should be transparency in the proceedings. The authorities need to ensure such blunders do not recur,” she added.

Paveela Bali, an environmentalist from Chandigarh, cautioned medical waste may contain infectious pathogens, toxic chemicals or sharp materials.

“It is full of infectious waste, including blood-soaked bandages; cultures and swabs; used needles and syringes; scalpels and blades; human tissues, organs and body parts; and expired, contaminated or unused medicines. It can be extremely dangerous if not disposed of properly. It is crucial to ensure infectious and hazardous materials are processed safely to protect public health and environment,” she added.