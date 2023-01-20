Doraha police hold awareness drive on road safety norms

Our Correspondent

Doraha, January 19

Doraha police, in collaboration with Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, and Ambulance Welfare Society, organised a campaign for school and college students, drivers and sarpanches of surrounding villages to educate them about road safety norms and spread awareness regarding traffic rules. They collectively took out a rally in the town.

Doraha Ambulance Welfare Society president Ginni Kapoor, sub-inspector Santokh Singh and Traffic in-charge Gurdeep Singh along with programme officers and volunteers of Red Ribbon Club, Press Club, Youth Club and NSS collaborated to participate in the rally to make the public aware about road safety rules and regulations.

Jandeep Kaushal, general secretary, Doraha Ambulance Welfare Society, said road mishaps can be avoided to a great extent if the driver is vigilant.

“In order to avoid accidents, it is essential for the driver to remain on toes. Under-age driving should be strictly prohibited and the ones who are adult enough for driving should do it with utmost precaution,” he said.

“As the road awareness week is being observed, we are also taking into consideration the eyesight of tempo and truck drivers. If we keep in mind the three E’s, i.e. Educate, Engineer and Enforce, accidents can be reduced to a considerable extent,” he added.

Traffic in-charge Gurdeep Singh said the police have been inviting truck and tempo drivers to warn them of overspeeding. “Overloading, overspeeding and use of mobile phones while driving leads to mishaps and drivers should be vigilant enough to not engage in any such activity at the cost of their or anybody else’s life,” he said.