Doraha Public School excel in basketball meet, bag two titles

Doraha Public School, Doraha, showcased its basketball supremacy by clinching championship titles in the Under-14 and Under-17 categories while finishing runners-up in the Under-19 section of the Sahnewal Zonal Inter-School Basketball Championship (Boys), held from July 29 to 31.

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The school’s Under-14 team emerged victorious after defeating Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Doraha, ain an exciting final. Sacred Heart School, Jamalpur, secured the third position.

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Maintaining their impressive form, the Under-17 team produced a commanding display of teamwork and skill to lift the title. BCM School, Sector 32, finished runners-up, while DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, claimed the third spot.

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In the Under-19 category, Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School won the championship, with Doraha Public School putting up a spirited performance to finish runners-up. Sacred Heart School, Jamalpur, secured the third position.

Congratulating the players on their remarkable achievement, Chairman Sukhpal Singh, Chairperson Umal Kaur, Directors Tapvir Singh and Japvir Singh, school management committee member Amarjeet Singh and Principal Monika Sarwal lauded the teams and basketball coach Davinder Singh for their hard work and commitment.