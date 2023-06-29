Doraha resident attacked with kirpan, 1 booked

Doraha, June 28
A resident of Doraha village was attacked with a kirpan by a fellow villager while the former was sitting in his shop late last night. While a case has been registered against the suspect, no arrest has been made so far by the Doraha police.
Ganesh Mehta in his complaint to the Doraha police stated that he was sitting in his shop late last night when Lakhwinder Singh attacked him with a kirpan on his arm, hand and foot.
The suspect also broke the glass of the refrigerator stored in his shop. Mehta was hospitalised and discharged thereafter.
A case under Sections 452, 324 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the suspect. No arrest has been made so far in the case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nod to Rs 3.7L cr farm plan with 'go organic' message
Govt rolls out PM-PRANAM to promote eco-friendly manure
Sugarcane price hiked by Rs 10, to fetch Rs 315/quintal
Cane FRP has gone up by Rs 105 since 2014
AAP lends in-principle support to UCC, calls for wider debate
Congress-led Oppn flags ‘polarisation bid’ | AIMPLB to oppos...
Big R&D push, Cabinet approves Bill to set up National Research Foundation
Focus on strategic areas | Rs 50K cr earmarked till 2027-28