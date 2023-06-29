Doraha resident attacked with kirpan, 1 booked

Our Correspondent

Doraha, June 28

A resident of Doraha village was attacked with a kirpan by a fellow villager while the former was sitting in his shop late last night. While a case has been registered against the suspect, no arrest has been made so far by the Doraha police.

Ganesh Mehta in his complaint to the Doraha police stated that he was sitting in his shop late last night when Lakhwinder Singh attacked him with a kirpan on his arm, hand and foot.

The suspect also broke the glass of the refrigerator stored in his shop. Mehta was hospitalised and discharged thereafter.

A case under Sections 452, 324 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the suspect. No arrest has been made so far in the case.