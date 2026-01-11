DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Doraha residents push for more train halts

Doraha residents push for more train halts

Locals have raised the demand multiple times

article_Author
Lovleen Bains
Doraha, Updated At : 04:30 AM Jan 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Doraha residents say they have approached the Railways on multiple occasions.
Advertisement

Residents of Doraha town have been pushing for more train halts at the local junction. Citizen Welfare Club, Doraha, All Traders Union, Chemists Association, Pensioners Association and senior citizens are among the key groups working for this demand.

Advertisement

Locals say that due to less number of stoppages at the Doraha railway station, they are forced to seek alternative travel options, most of which tend to be costlier and burn a hole in their pockets.

Advertisement

Recently, when Divisional Railway Manager, Ambala, was on a visit to the Doraha railway station, the resident met him over this demand.

Advertisement

They say they tried contact other railway officials as well. The townsfolk stressed the urgency of this demand’s fulfillment. They said Doraha town has a population of around 40,000 and is surrounded by 150 villages, bringing the total number of people who would benefit from the stoppage to four lakh.

“There are more than 50 industrial units connected with Doraha. The labourers here are mostly migrants from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and certain other states. They suffer as a lot of trains do not have a halt here. There is also an Indian Army Bridge Training Centre here, which makes this demand even more relevant,” one of the residents said.

Advertisement

“At present, only a diesel multiple unit (DMU) and Chhattisgarh Express halt at Doraha. This is insufficient. A passenger from Doraha to Ludhiana has to shell out at least Rs 50 extra every day. Long-distance travellers suffer as well. We demand that at least three to four trains, coming from Ludhiana and going towards Delhi and vice-versa, halt at Doraha. We have approached the Railways multiple times, but to no avail,” the residents added.

Vinod Kumar Jha, Senior Divisional Railway Manager, Ambala, said the timetable is reviewed periodically and stoppages are decided as per the footfall at any given station.

“Since Doraha station falls between Dhandhari and Khanna railway stations, it may not be commercially viable to increase the number of trains halting there. At the same time, the issue can be taken up in coming reviews based on the demands. It will be decided accordingly,” the official added.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts