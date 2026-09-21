Doraha school students shine at Zonal-Level Athletic Meet

Young athletes of Guru Nanak Model Senior Secondary School, Doraha, have shone in the 70th Zonal-Level Athletic Meet of Punjab Education Board organised at the School of Eminence, Sahnewal, from September 19-20.

A total of 29 athletes from GNMSSS Doraha participated in various athletic events and secured an impressive tally of 35 gold, 19 silver and 4 bronze medals. A total of 20 students, including 12 girls and 8 boys, have been selected for the District-Level Athletic Meet.

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The selected boys are Gaurav Attri, Arman Sharma, Eknoorjot Singh, Gurjot Singh, Harbeer Singh, Paramveer Singh, Vansh Garg and Gurkaran Singh while girls include Gurleen Kaur, Anoopjot Kaur, Sunehapreet Kaur, Akshita Sharma, Iknoorpreet Kaur, Gursimran Kaur, Simarpreet Kaur, Sanjana Kumari, Kamalpreet Kaur, Harsimranpreet Kaur, Gurleen Kaur and Parvati Kumari.

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School president Harpratap Singh Brar and director Rupinder Kaur Brar, along with principal DP Thakur, extended their heartfelt congratulations and felicitations to the winning athletes, their parents and the dedicated sports faculty for this stellar achievement. They lauded the students for their exemplary spirit and wished the selected athletes continued success at the District-Level Athletic Meet.