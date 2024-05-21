Doraha social workers to opt for NOTA

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, May 20

A number of social workers from the area, disgruntled by the manner in which the successive governments have functioned till date, have decided to affix their stamp on NOTA on the poll day.

The 40-year-old problem of scant medical facilities at Doraha is far from being resolved. The newly constructed building is awaiting inauguration even after more than a year of its completion. It is just an empty structure, sans doctors, paramedics and medical equipment

“Exercising our vote is our duty but favouring anybody under pressure is no less than a crime,” said Pawan Kumar Kaushal, president, Government Pensioners Association, Doraha, who has made a final decision in favour of NOTA. “If the governments cannot take care of their senior citizens who have served their offices with loyalty and dedication for years, what else can be expected from them?” he added.

“Moreover, residents too have been utterly deprived of basic facilities essential for sustenance. The common man looks forward to the governments in tenure to come to their rescue, but the latter seldom bother after assuming power. The only high street in Doraha is in a deplorable condition. Deep potholes pepper the road which has resulted in accidents as well,” he added.

Barjinder Jandu, a social worker, rued, “These people have befooled us time and again. Neither the NDA nor the Congress or for that matter the AAP can think about general welfare when they have their own coffers to fill. The reason for my disgust is that it has been for long since we have been crying for basic amenities but no one has ever tried to lend an ear. NOTA shall be my first and last choice for these non-performing politicians,” Jandu added.

“The 40-year old problem of scant medical facilities at Doraha is far from being resolved. Residents had pinned hopes on the newly-constructed civil hospital but they were least aware that it is just an empty structure; sans doctors, paramedics and medical equipment. Unfortunately, the newly constructed building is awaiting inauguration even after more than a year of its completion. No government till date has shown any concern to resolve this acute and pressing problem of the town,” expressed Joginder Singh Kirti.

“Our chosen representatives have failed to resolve such crucial issues. Now it is our turn to teach them a lesson. We shall vote NOTA for which we are making the general public aware. If these leaders have failed to listen to us for years, why should we be bound by their call to attend their rallies and listen to their bunch of lies, he added.

“The drainage system has almost collapsed, unhygienic conditions are allowed to prevail, roads are not being repaired, low-lying areas await being raised, the list goes on. Years have passed but our position has remained the same. If our humble pleas go unheard why should we listen to them? NOTA is the only option left for us,” added Jandeep Kaushal, a social worker of the area.