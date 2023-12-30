Doraha strives for change, though unfinished projects linger

Lovleen Bains

Ludhiana, December 29

Doraha underwent development to an appreciable extent in 2023. While the efforts put in by local MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura in resolving problems dogging the town have received commendation, unresolved issues such as the non-functional community health centre, sewage accumulation, unplanned garbage disposal, unconstructed railway overbridge on the Doraha-Neelon stretch, lack of public toilets, toll being charged twice over just 5 km, unabated use of plastic, and traffic congestion have left the residents in the lurch.

The Mughal Sarai in Doraha being renovated to preserve the cultural heritage of the state. File Photos

The council claims to have removed illegal roadside encroachments during the year. It bought eight waste collection vehicles and four super-suction machines to address the issue of waste management and waterlogging.

The council leased two acres of land for the scientific disposal of solid waste and prepared three tonnes of bio-compost for gardens and agricultural purposes. But the town clearly lags behind as far as providing adequate medical facilities to its residents is concerned. Though one mohalla clinic has come up at Rampur village and another is being set up at Doraha, the building of the Community Health Centre, constructed a year ago, is still lying defunct.

The Lows

New Civil Hospital awaits inauguration

The newly constructed building of the Guru Hargobind Singh Civil Hospital has been awaiting inauguration for more than a year after its completion. So much so that the construction no longer bears a new look as the structure has now seems worn at different places. The government seems to be in no hurry to resolve this pressing problem.

International Driving Training Institute

The Punjab Government, in association with the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, had promised to set up North India’s first International Driving Training Institute on 27 acres of land in Doraha. Unfortunately, it failed to see the light of day, disappointing hundreds of unemployed youth of the area.

Sewage treatment plants not up to mark

Sewage treatment plants have failed to cope with the huge inflow and the town gets inundated even after a slight downpour. The residents have been grappling with this problem for years. This is the major issue ailing the town and Wards 6, 8 and 14 are the worst-hit due to sewage accumulation. Also, a huge garbage dump has not been shifted out of the town, despite promiss.

Community hall in bad shape, needs renovation

The community hall, constructed years ago for the benefit of the needy, is in a shabby condition. The council has not bothered to get it renovated. Residents belonging to low-income groups, for whom it was constructed, have no choice but to pay high prices to organise events at private venues.

Traffic congestion assumes grave proportions

The traffic congestion in Doraha is far from being resolved. At peak hours, the road becomes almost blocked with commuters literally jostling against each other. There is simply no check on haphazard parking in the town, and vehicles remain at certain spots for hours in the absence of traffic police to manage parking.

Garbage dump on College Road irks residents

College and school students, bank employees, workers, employees of various establishments, pedestrians and residents curse the authorities for their failure to resolve the longstanding problem of a stinking garbage dump at College Road. The spot horribly reeks of garbage and the mess created by stray animals.

ROB still a distant dream

The proposed work on the ROB on the Neelon-Doraha stretch has still not been initiated, much to the inconvenience of the residents. The chaotic railway crossing, coupled with deep potholes on the road, have made life hellish for the commuters. Astonishingly, the commuters must shell out the toll twice at a stretch of merely 5 km to meet the construction and renovation demands there.

The Highs

Doraha police chowki set up in town

With the shifting of the police station to a new building on the outskirts of the town, reports of thefts and snatching have increased in the inner precincts. Keeping the security of the residents in mind, the department has created a chowki — in place of the old police station — where cops are supposed to be present.

Mughal Sarai restoration

The Mughal Sarai, built at the time of Jahangir, which was in a state of utter neglect for years, is now being renovated. A total of Rs 6 crore has been sanctioned by the government to preserve this architectural heritage of Punjab as the sarai serves as a major tourist attraction. The restoration shall be completed by March next year.

Guru Nanak Memorial Gate

Guru Nanak Memorial Gate has been constructed on the road to Kaddon village, to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The construction began in 2019. A total of Rs 20 lakh has been spent by the government for the of the memorial gate.

Bija-Payal-Rara-Jagera road constructed

The recarpeting of the Bija-Payal-Rara-Jagera road has been undertaken by the government with the efforts of the local MLA. The road had been in a dilapidated condition for the past 15 years and has caused a number of accidents. The commuters heaved a sigh of relief with the reconstruction of this stretch.

School of Eminence

Government Senior Secondary School of Doraha has been selected under the government’s School of Eminence scheme. A new building is being constructed at a considerable pace. The existing infrastructure too is being upgraded to meet the specifications of the scheme.

Non-functional streetlights repaired

Contrary to the past, the council is looking into the maintenance and repair of the streetlights on a regular basis. Lights have not only been repaired but many have also been replaced with new ones at almost all the major spots of the town.