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Home / Ludhiana / Doraha: Three young Doraha hockey players stand out in state-level tournament

Doraha: Three young Doraha hockey players stand out in state-level tournament

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Lovleen Bains
Tribune News Service
Doraha, Updated At : 01:27 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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(From right) Sehajpreet Kaur Sidhu, Sehajpreet Kaur and Ashmeet Kaur of GN Model School.
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Three girls from Guru Nanak Model Senior Secondary School, Doraha — Sehajpreet Kaur Sidhu of Class V and Sehajpreet Kaur and Ashmeet Kaur of Class IV — have brought laurels to the school and the town by representing Ludhiana district at the PSEB Primary School State-Level Hockey Tournament 2026.

The tournament is being held at the Mohali hockey stadium, where teams from 19 districts of Punjab are competing.

Last month, the school participated in the 46th Primary District-Level Hockey Tournament (Under-11) held at Government High School, Chachrari, Jagraon, in Ludhiana district. The young players won their quarter-final and semi-final matches before securing the silver medal in the final. Based on their individual performances, the three girls were selected to represent Ludhiana district at the state level.

At the state-level championship in Mohali, the Ludhiana team received a bye in the opening round. In the pre-quarter-finals, they registered a convincing 5-0 victory over Malerkotla to advance further in the competition. They then defeated Tarn Taran 1-0 in the quarter-final and will now face Patiala in the semi-final on Friday.

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Sehajpreet Kaur Sidhu is representing Ludhiana district at the state level for the second consecutive year. Sharing her experience, she said she had been nervous during last year’s tournament but felt more confident and focused this time.

“As I stepped onto the ground this year, all my fears vanished. I could only think about making my coach, school and parents proud. My coach works extremely hard and always motivates us to give our best. I dream of playing for Punjab and then for India,” she said.

All three girls said they would give their best to win a medal for their school and Ludhiana district. They thanked their coach, Talwinder Singh, along with their parents and the school management, for their constant support and guidance.

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School president Harpratap Brar, director Roopinder Brar and principal Dr DP Thakur congratulated the players and their coach.

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