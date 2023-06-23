Doraha’s Ward No. 2 residents rue lack of basic civic amenities

Our Correspondent

Doraha, June 22

Ward No. 2 residents of Doraha Municipal Council have complained of a lack of basic civic amenities due to which they are suffering severe hardships. Accompanied by residents, the councillor of the area today met the Executive Officer of the Municipal Council, who assured him of a speedy resolution to their problems.

Tenders to be floated for STP: official Doraha Municipal Council Executive Officer Harnarinder Singh said that the tenders related to streetlights and sewage treatment plant (STP) would be floated tomorrow. “If suitable bidders are found, we shall proceed to initiate the work at the earliest. Until then, we are looking for a temporary solution for the non- functional streetlights and sewer accumulation,” the official said.

Councillor Navjeet Singh said his ward was without any basic facilities. "The accumulation of sewage water on the streets and roads has been afflicting the ward for a long time but the civic body has not taken any steps to tackle the problem." "Cleanliness has also been ignored and the ward is filled with filth and garbage all across. The streetlights are in such a bad state that only about five per cent of them are in a working condition."

The residents complained that water supply, which has reached even remote villages, eludes this ward. A majority of them are an underprivileged lot, belonging to the Scheduled Castes, and they say they cannot afford to install private pumps at their homes. Instead, they have to depend on hand pumps to draw groundwater, which is contaminated and not fit for consumption, a resident said.

"To make matters worse, incidents of crime have also increased in our ward. A theft was reported here only last week. Thieves broke into a house yesterday night as well and stole valuables. Some residents also heard sounds of firing. We met the Doraha SHO, who promised a probe in the matter today," another resident said.

"We also held a meeting with the Executive Officer of the Municipal Council today and apprised him of the problems we face. The official has promised action and an early solution to all of our problems," said another resident.

Municipal Council president Sudarshan Kumar Pappu claimed that all possible steps are taken by the civic body to resolve the problems being faced by residents from time to time.

"The disposal of accumulated sewage water is ensured regularly. The council makes every effort to look into the problems and find a solution as per available resources," Pappu said.

