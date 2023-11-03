Double delight for host Sacred Heart School

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 2

Host Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar won titles in boys U-14 and U-19 categories in the Ludhiana Sahodya Schools Complex (LSSC) Football Tournament held yesterday.

In the U-14 category, Blossom Convent School, Jagraon secured second position and Delhi Public School, Ludhiana secured third place while in the U-19 category, Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar and Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar finished first and second runners-up, respectively. Director Rev Father George and principal Rev Sister Silvi of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School congratulated the students and faculty of the physical education department for this outstanding achievement.

#Football