Double delight for Jalandhar in chess

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 13

On the fourth day of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ being organized by the Punjab Sports Department at Punjab Agricultural University grounds here, Jalandhar dominated by winning two titles (boys U-14 and 17 years) in chess.

In the U-14 category, Ludhiana and Sangrur while in the U-17 section, Patiala and Hoshiarpur secured second and third position, respectively.

In preliminary round of basketball (boys U-14) group, Muktsar blanked Nawanshahr (20-0), Gurdaspur routed Mansa (24-2), Faridkot thrashed Ferozepur (20-2), Amritsar defeated Fazilka (23-8), Ropar prevailed over Pathankot (9-6), Jalandhar outclassed Muktsar (16-12), Mohali got the better of Mansa (18-17), Kapurthala outpaced Faridkot (18-4), Ludhiana outperformed Sangrur (26-4), Patiala beat Faridkot (23-4), Fatehgarh Sahib pipped Hoshiarpur (8-6), Amritsar outplayed Moga (24-17) and Bathinda outnumbered Barnala (26-13).

In U-17 section (boys), Moga outclassed Malerkotla (25-2), Ropar beat Fazilka (14-11), Jalandhar overwhelmed Kapurthala (31-11), Hoshiarpur outperformed Amritsar (23-14), Mohali outnumbered Ferozepur (21-11), Faridkot beat Muktsar (32-11), Ludhiana defeated Mansa (43-36), Fatehgarh Sahib beat Gurdaspur (30-24) and Sangrur outpaced Ropar (24-8).

In the boys U-21 category (boys), Muktsar beat Pathankot (25-10), Bathinda defeated Kapurthala (32-14), Ferozepur recorded narrow win (38-36) against Sangrur, Amritsar defeated Barnala (26-11), Patiala routed Nawanshahr (32-7) and Fatehgarh Sahib beat Fazilka (30-21).

The chief guest Amit Sareen, ADC, honoured city badminton player Dhruv Kapila, member of the Indian contingent which secured silver medal in Asian Games held in China recently.

