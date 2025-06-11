DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / Double delight for Jarkhar academy

Double delight for Jarkhar academy

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:12 AM Jun 11, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Players of the Jarkhar Hockey Academy stamped their supremacy as they clinched titles in the junior and senior sections during the 15th Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Tournament, organised at the Astroturf ground by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports and Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village.

The junior final, played between Jarkhar Academy and Kila Raipur Hockey Centre, turned out to be a battle of nerves in which the former, after surviving many anxious moments, managed to clinch victory by 1-0 and emerged champions for the first time.

Dilpreet Singh, the goalkeeper of academy, was declared the Player of the Match, while Rajveer Singh of Kila Raipur was adjudged the Best Player of the Tournament. All the players were awarded bicycles.

In the senior’s section (above 40 years), Jarkhar Academy defeated Neeta Club of Rampur 5-3 to lift the trophy. Gurinder Singh Guri from the winning side was named the Player of the Match.

Malerkotla MLA Mohammed Jami-Ur-Rehman was the chief guest at the event. Jangsher Singh, owner of JST Trucking Co, USA, handed over Rs 1 lakh as cash prize for Jarkhar Academy. Prabhdeep Singh Nathowal, Deputy Director, Punjab Public Relations Department, was the guest of honour at the event.

