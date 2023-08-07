Double delight for Paramveer at tennis c'ship

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 6

Paramveer Singh of Harvest Tennis Academy proved his mettle by winning titles in the boys singles and doubles (U-16) categories in the All India Championship Series Tennis Tournament held at the academy at Jassowal near here.

In the singles’ final, Paramveer got the better of Dev Vipul Patel of Gujrat whom he overpowered in three sets (2-6, 6-2 and 6-3) to clinch the title. Then, he paired with Anuj Tahsildar from Maharashtra to defeat Dev Vipul Patel and Amrit Vats from West Bengal in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 to fetch his second title.

In the girls section, Ranjana Sangram and Sanjana Sangram from Haryana stamped their superiority, winning girls’ singles U-14 and U-16 titles, respectively. In the girls’ U-14 group, Ranjana outclassed Nandini Kansal of Uttar Pradesh 6-3, 6-1 to lift the title and in the U-16 category, Sanjana outwitted Ranjana 6-4, 6-4 to wrap up the title.

Sandeep Singh, Manager (administration), Harvest Campus, Jay Sharma, principal, Harvest International School, Jasbir Singh, head coach, Gaurav Bhardwaj, manager tennis academy were present.