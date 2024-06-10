Double murder rocks city

Ludhiana, June 9
The city witnessed a double murder late last night. Pushpa (50) and her son Pradeep Kumar (20) were murdered late on Saturday night in the Dugri area on a footpath.
Inspector Gurpreet Singh from the Dugri police station said on the basis of a complaint lodged by the minor daughter of Pushpa, a case was registered against her would-be husband Amardeep from Manakwal, near here.
He said the family of the deceased were staying on a footpath and preliminary investigation revealed that they were migrants and homeless.
The inspector said the minor daughter of Pushpa and Amardeep were planning to get married. An altercation took place between Pushpa and her would-be son-in-law Amardeep on some issue and in a fit of rage, the latter killed the woman and her son late last night on the footpath.
Meanwhile, the suspect has been arrested by the police and will be produced before court.
“Investigation is on, further details will be divulged later once the accused is taken on police remand,” the Inspector said.
