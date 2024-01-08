Double shifts at schools irk teachers, students

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 7

Students and staff of the government schools running in double shifts have been facing difficulties due to the biting cold. Adding insult to injury is the new directive of the Education Department, which orders principals and non-teaching staff to extend their shift by two hours and work from 9 am to 5 pm.

A principal of a government school, wishing not to be quoted, said the principals have been directed to extend their duty hours till 5 pm in the evening.

“At 1 pm, the morning shift ends and the second shift commences. We hardly get time to have lunch. We work continuously for six days of the week with no breaks in between shifts,” said the principal, who added: “If the authorities want us to work for eight hours, they should give us the weekend off. She added that apart from long hours, they were also assigned more duties.