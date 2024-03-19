Double whammy for Mallah family

Our Correspondent

Raikot, March 18

Facilitating her husband to visit Canada on tourist visa, cost a Mallah village woman staying with her daughter in Abbotsford dear, as four days after reaching there the ‘brutal’ husband stabbed her to death at midnight on Friday.

Parents and relatives of Balwinder Kaur ( 41) came to know about the tragedy from pictures and videos showing the victim lying in a pool of blood, which the accused Jagpreet Singh had sent to his mother at Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana.

Watching the pictures in his paternal grandmother’s mobile, Gurnoor Singh, son of the deceased, broke the news to his maternal grandfather Himmat Singh at Mallah village near here on Sunday.

The Mallah family headed by Himmat Singh suffered a double whammy because besides losing their daughter, they had to run from pillar to post to fetch her body to India, which is still lying in a morgue in custody of Integrated Homicide Investigation Team of Abbotsford police for further investigation.

Identified as Jagpreet Singh (50) of Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana, the alleged killer has been booked and arrested for second degree murder by the IHIT Abbotsford Police .

“IHIT will continue to work with AbbyPD (criminal record check) over the coming days, not only to advance this investigation but to support the community affected by this tragedy,” read an update made by IHIT spokesperson Sgt Timothy Pieroptti, published in a section of Canadian media.

Kamikar Singh, an ex-serviceman of Brahampur, said her niece was married to Jagpreet Singh about 24 years ago. The couple was blessed with a daughter Harnoorpreet Kaur and Gurnoor, and the Mallah family had sent Harnoorpreet on a study visa in 2020.

Harnoorpreet Kaur had developed some health problems for which a surgical operation was advised by the doctors in Abbotsford and Balwinder Kaur had gone to Canada to facilitate postoperative care.

The Mallah family alleged that Jagpreet Singh and his mother had allegedly threatened dire consequences in case Balwinder Kaur did not force her daughter to invite them to Canada. “Though Jagpreet Singh had threatened to kill my niece after reaching Canada I took it lightly and asked her (Balwinder Kaur) to impress upon Harnoorpreet Kaur to invite her father too,” said Kamikar Singh alleging that the accused had killed Balwinder Kaur, four days after reaching Canada.

The family has sought intervention of the Union Government in fetching the body of the deceased to Punjab as there is nobody to help Harnoorpreet Kaur in Abbotsford.

