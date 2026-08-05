Downpour disrupts life, leaves Ludhiana roads, low-lying areas waterlogged

Heavy rain on Tuesday morning brought Ludhiana to a standstill, leaving several roads and low-lying areas submerged and causing major inconvenience to residents. Waterlogging was reported from many parts of the city, slowing down traffic and making the morning commute difficult for schoolchildren, office-goers and motorists.

Advertisement

The downpour began early in the morning when students were leaving for schools. Many children travelling on foot, bicycles and two-wheelers reached their schools drenched after passing through flooded streets. Parents accompanying their children also faced difficulties as several roads were filled with rainwater. The situation worsened during office hours as another spell of rain added to traffic congestion across the city.

Advertisement

Long traffic jams were witnessed near schools as many parents preferred to drop their children by car to protect them from the rain. Two-wheeler riders faced the biggest challenge while passing through waterlogged roads, with many fearing their vehicles would stall. Motorists moved slowly on several busy roads as potholes remained hidden under the accumulated rainwater.

Advertisement

The showers again highlighted the city’s poor storm water drainage system. Rainwater got collected quickly on roads, intersections and low-lying areas, leaving commuters stranded for hours. Though the water level started receding in some localities by the afternoon, many stretches continued to remain waterlogged for a long time.

Worst-hit areas

Advertisement

The worst-affected areas included Haibowal, Chander Nagar, Chandigarh Road, Janakpuri, Shivaji Nagar, New Shivaji Nagar, Transport Nagar, Hambran Road, Ferozepur Road, Sarabha Nagar, Gurdev Nagar and old city markets around Chaura Bazaar.

Residents said the problem had become a regular feature during every monsoon. They alleged that despite repeated assurances from the authorities, the drainage system continues to fail whenever the city receives heavy rainfall.

“The rain is not the main problem. The issue is that even a short spell of rain floods roads, making it difficult for children and office-goers to travel,” said Dilip Kumar, a resident of Civil City.

Jaspreet Singh, who was travelling on Hambran Road, said he took almost twice the usual time to reach his office. “Driving through waterlogged roads is risky as potholes are not visible,” he said.

Deepa Sharma, a resident of the Chandigarh road area, said the city faces the same situation every monsoon. “The authorities promise to improve the drainage system every year but after every heavy rain, roads are flooded and normal life is disrupted,” she said.