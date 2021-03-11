Dowry death: 10-years rigorous imprisonment for husband, in-laws in Ludhiana

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Shiv Mohan Garg has convicted Mandeep Pal (husband), Ramdeen (father-in-law), Rukmani Devi (mother-in-law) and Kuldeep Kumar (brother-in-law), all residents of Mohalla Ram Vihar, Rahon Road, Basti Jodhewal, in a dowry death case. - File photo

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 24

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Shiv Mohan Garg has convicted Mandeep Pal (husband), Ramdeen (father-in-law), Rukmani Devi (mother-in-law) and Kuldeep Kumar (brother-in-law), all residents of Mohalla Ram Vihar, Rahon Road, Basti Jodhewal, in a dowry death case.

Radha Devi, wife of prime accused hailing from Fatehpur district, UP, had died within one year of the marriage due to strangulation.

All accused were sentenced to undergo 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) each. A fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on the accused. The court made it clear that the fine amount, when recovered, would be paid to the victim’s family as compensation.

Delivering the verdict, the court held that the prosecution has successfully brought home the charges levelled against the accused. The court also declined the plea of leniency raised by them.

Additional public prosecutor SS Haider said a case against the accused was registered at the Basti Jodhewal police station on July 2, 2017, following the statement of Ram Sharan, father of the victim.

The complainant had told the police that his daughter Radha Devi got married with Mandeep on July 10, 2016, and sufficient dowry was given in her marriage. A sum of

Rs 30,000 in cash was given to her father-in-law Ramdeen.

After 10 days of the marriage, the complainant sent his son Shankar to the house of Radha Devi to bring her to the former’s house for some ritual. But the accused did not send her. Thereafter, the victim informed him that she was being beaten by her in-laws’ family for dowry. They had been asking her to bring a motorcycle and Rs 40,000.

She also told her sister Sunita about the matter. A day before the tragedy, a phone call was received by Sunita from Rukmani Devi, victim’s mother-in-law, stating that the condition of Radha Devi had deteriorated. Sunita sent her brother Shankar to the victim’s house. When he reached the place, she had already died.

Death of the victim was caused by the accused by beating her or by strangulating her due to the non- fulfillment of their demand of dowry.

However, during the trial, the accused pleaded false implication. But after appreciating the evidence on record, the court found them guilty and sentenced accordingly.

