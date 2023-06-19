 Dowry demand not met, man calls off wedding : The Tribune India

Dowry demand not met, man calls off wedding

Accused allegedly sexually exploited his fiancee

Dowry demand not met, man calls off wedding


Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 18

The Sarabha Nagar police yesterday registered a case against a man who allegedly cheated his fiancee and also sexually exploited her.

The accused has been identified as Harkaran Singh, his father Gurmehar Singh, his mother Sukhraj Kaur, Gursimran Kaur, her husband Dilsher Singh all residents of Amritsar.

The complainant alleged that her marriage with the accused was fixed in June and his family promised not to demand any dowry. A few days back, the accused called her at a hotel and sexually exploited her, she alleged.

“The accused and his family had taken lakhs of rupees from her family on the pretext of marriage shopping and demanded Rs 5 crore in cash along with a Mercedes car. When my family refused, they cancelled the marriage,” alleged the complainant.

Investigating officer ASI Rachpal Singh said an investigation into the case has started.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian student, who was seen carrying woman to his flat to rape her, sentenced in UK

2
Entertainment

Dharmendra is the 'coolest' baraati in Karan Deol’s wedding, sets mood with some bhangra and dhol beats

3
Punjab

Punjab's law and order deteriorating as CM Mann spends all his time touring with Kejriwal: Amit Shah in Gurdaspur

4
Punjab

Punjab govt to amend Sikh Gurdwara Act to 'ensure free telecast rights' of Gurbani from Golden Temple, SGPC flays move

5
Punjab

Moga jeweller’s murder: Punjab Police nab 4 accused from Patna, Nanded

6
Nation

UP: 57 patients die at Ballia district hospital in 4 days, CMS removed

7
Nation

Gunmen shoot dead two women over monetary dispute with brother, three held; AAP, BJP trade barbs

8
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

9
Punjab

Husband, wife arrested for forging property documents to get Rs 30-crore bank loan in Punjab’s Kharar

10
Diaspora

Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Top News

Bhagwant Mann govt to amend Sikh Gurdwara Act to 'ensure free telecast rights' of Gurbani from Golden Temple in Cabinet meeting today

Bhagwant Mann govt to amend Sikh Gurdwara Act to 'ensure free telecast rights' of Gurbani from Golden Temple at cabinet meeting today

SGPC slams the Chief Minister for “directly interfering in t...

Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased

Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased

PM Modi’s silence hurting, say 10 oppn parties | Army conduc...

Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead

Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead

He had played a key role in organising the Khalistan referen...

Several injured as bus overturns in Uttarakhand’s Champawat

Several injured as bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Champawat

According to the police, the bus reportedly had 50-60 passen...

Update reservist pension in accordance with revisions applicable to regular soldiers, rules AFT

Update reservist pension in accordance with revisions applicable to regular soldiers, rules AFT

The Tribunal’s ruling comes as a big relief to the fading br...


Cities

View All

Woman found hanging, husband held for murder

Woman found hanging, husband held for murder

Pathetic Parks: Public parks in Kot Baba Deep Singh turn eyesore, wild growth paints ugly picture

Knotty Affair: Wire mesh in Indira Colony safety hazard for Amritsar residents

Power outage leaves Amritsar residents sweating

Open House: What steps should the government take to keep a check on fake travel agents?

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh’s Raghav Goyal tops tricity with AIR 4

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh's Raghav Goyal tops tricity with AIR 4

Diarrhoea Outbreak: No new cases; leakage found in 2 houses, connection cut

Diarrhoea Outbreak: Recurring phenomenon in Mohali; no lessons learnt

Info screens showing arrival time at all Chandigarh bus shelters by October

Gang targeting sports bicycles busted in Panchkula, 3 held

Two sisters shot dead in Delhi, three arrested

Two sisters shot dead in Delhi, three arrested

At 289m, Aerocity Metro station to have longest platform in Ph-IV plan

International cyber crime gang busted, 4 held

DU student stabbed to death

Court notes delay in trial, gives bail to robbery accused

JEE Advanced: Jalandhar lad bags AIR 222

JEE Advanced: Jalandhar lad bags AIR 222

Schools told to provide information to Nawanshahr-based RTI activist

Woman bags national award for using sports to empower the poor

Amritsar travel agent booked for selling off Indian woman in Oman

Centre to help women stuck in Gulf: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Low hanging high-tension wires in city pose threat to residents

Low hanging high-tension wires in city pose threat to residents

Paddy sowing begins from today in district

Rohan makes city proud with AIR 358

CIA cops trek 18 km to catch 'Dacoit Hasina'

Open House: what should be done to tackle Unscheduled outages, shortage of water supply in summers?

Commuters battle chaos outside new bus stand in Patiala

Commuters battle chaos outside new bus stand in Patiala

Soldier jumps into Bhakra, saves drowning teenage girl

Man nabbed with 4-gm heroin

Mobile seized from jail inmate