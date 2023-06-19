Dowry demand not met, man calls off wedding

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 18

The Sarabha Nagar police yesterday registered a case against a man who allegedly cheated his fiancee and also sexually exploited her.

The accused has been identified as Harkaran Singh, his father Gurmehar Singh, his mother Sukhraj Kaur, Gursimran Kaur, her husband Dilsher Singh all residents of Amritsar.

The complainant alleged that her marriage with the accused was fixed in June and his family promised not to demand any dowry. A few days back, the accused called her at a hotel and sexually exploited her, she alleged.

“The accused and his family had taken lakhs of rupees from her family on the pretext of marriage shopping and demanded Rs 5 crore in cash along with a Mercedes car. When my family refused, they cancelled the marriage,” alleged the complainant.

Investigating officer ASI Rachpal Singh said an investigation into the case has started.