Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar remembered

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 14

Rich tributes were paid to the ‘Father of Indian Constitution’, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, on his 133th birth anniversary at functions held at various places in the region.

The main function was held at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Chowk at Jagera road where office-bearers and activists of various organisations including Dr BR Ambedkar Society and Bhagat Ravidass Welfare Committee paid tributes to the great social reformer.

Acting president of the Ahmedgarh Municipal Council Kamaljit Singh Ubhi chaired the function and Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra was the chief guest.

The speakers including Gajjanmajra, Jaswinder Singh Kalakh, Jiwan Singh, Bhupinder Kaur and Vikas Krishan Sharma hailed the efforts of Baba Saheb Ambedkar as a social reformer, an advocate and a politician who laid the foundation for uplift of members of the lower strata of Indian society.

The organisers called upon people belonging to all sections of society to help the administration in bringing an end to the discrimination based on caste and creed and strengthen communal harmony in the state.

“Sacrifices made by the followers of Baba Saheb will yield results only when members of the upper strata of society follow the Indian Constitution in letter and spirit,” said Bhupinder Kaur.

Legislator Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was committed to implementing ideologies and recommendations of Dr Ambedkar. “Our leader Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has already proven that we are following the ideologies of Dr Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh in our personal and public lives,” said Gajjanmajra.