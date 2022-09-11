Dr BL Kapur Memorial Hospital lying in ruins

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, September 10

Since three years Dr BL Kapur Memorial Hospital has been lying in ruins. The 90-year-old hospital, which was run by Lahore Hospital Society, closed in 2019 after its lease was not extended by the government. The 100-bedded hospital was taken over by the administration.

The AAP government is opening mohalla clinics and updating medical infrastructure and amidst this, this hospital can prove a boon for people living in the nearby areas.

Four months ago, officials of the Health Department and the district administration visited hospital to check if there was any possibility of converting it into a government hospital, but there has been no progress in this regard.

The Civil Surgeon, Dr Hitinder Kaur, said the government was considering to convert Dr BL Kapur Memorial Hospital into a government hospital, but nothing further happened. “If this hospital is opens, it will definitely give an uplift to the existing healthcare infrastructure in the district,” she said.

Dharminder Singh, a resident of Daresi, said it was convenient for them to see a doctor at Kapur Hospital. “Now, we go to the Civil Hospital for consultation and treatment. It consumes lot of time due to huge rush. The hospital building is intact. The government should reopen it,” he said.

Another resident of Qilla Mohalla further said nearby residents and staff of the hospital had even protested closure of the hospital, but nobody listened to them. “Dr BL Kapur Memorial Hospital should be converted into a government hospital. The building is here and all it needs is repair and renovation. District Hospital is already overburdened. With the opening of this hospital, problem of both patients and doctors will be solved,” she said.

During Covid period also, the administration was considering to open isolation wards at Dr BL Kapur Memorial Hospital, but even that plan failed to kick off, she said.

Why hospital was closed

The hospital was closed after its lease was not extended by the government. The hospital had been running into losses of Rs 5.16 crore since March 2018. At least 241 shops built along the boundary wall were rented out, which was cited as one of the major violations of lease.

Rich past

Dr Kapur started hospital in Lahore in 1930 as a nursing home. After Partition, Dr Kapur left Lahore and started Ludhiana Maternity Hospital with the government’s help and public donations. As the facility expanded, it started functioning from Naulakha Garden on an evacuee property. Later, when the building was found inadequate for the hospital, the then Chief Minister, Dr Gopi Chand, allotted land, Roshini Ground, under the Lahore Hospital Society Trust for the charitable hospital.

Had nursing college

Dr TS Cheema, who had been hospital’s Medical Superintendent from 1857 to 2004, played a pivotal role in taking the hospital to new heights. It was turned into a multi-speciality hospital. National immunisation and family planning programmes were run from here. There were three gynaecology wards. A nursing college was also running here. Even students from the UK and Germany would come here for elective duties.