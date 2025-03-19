Dr Daljit appointed director at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital

Dr Daljit Singh has been appointed the director-in-chief at Guru Teg Bahadur (C) Hospital, Ludhiana. This was announced by the president of the managing trust, Amardeep Singh Bakshi.

A distinguished healthcare administrator, educationist and clinician with over 45 years of professional experience, Dr Singh brings a wealth of expertise in paediatrics, medical education, research and healthcare management.

Dr Singh’s illustrious career includes serving as the vice-chancellor of SGRD University of Health Sciences, Amritsar, and principal, dean of academics, and professor of paediatrics at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana. He also led the department of paediatrics at Christian Medical College, Ludhiana.