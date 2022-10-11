Dr Jyoti Yadav appointed Mandi Ahmedgarh Assistant Superintendent of Police

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 10

IPS officer Dr Jyoti Yadav has been appointed as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of the Ahmedgarh subdivision, a move expected to improve women safety in the region. She is the first ASP of the subdivision.

Dr Yadav said: “I prefer reaching to people rather than waiting for them to come and lodge a complaint. I will try my best to resolve local issues, besides checking crime at large.”

The ASP said she had advised all SHOs and beat officials to take proactive measures to check sinister designs of antisocial elements, including drug peddlers, snatchers and eve teasers.

Identifying drug abuse as a breeding bowl for all other social evils, Yadav argued that protecting vulnerable groups of youths from falling prey to tentacles of drug addiction was as important as de-addiction and rehabilitation of addicts.