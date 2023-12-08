Dr KB Singh appointed PAMETI director

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 7

Dr Kanwar Barjinder Singh has joined as Director, Punjab Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute (PAMETI), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Earlier, Dr KB Singh was Director, Regional Research Station, Ballowal Saunkhri, PAU. He has made significant contributions to agriculture sector through teaching, research, extension and various publications. Dr Singh started his career as District Extension Specialist (Soil Science) at Farm Advisory Service Centre (FASC), Jalandhar (January 2003 to August 2008).