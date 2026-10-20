DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Dr Mahindroo Assumes Charge as Ludhiana MC Commissioner

Dr Mahindroo Assumes Charge as Ludhiana MC Commissioner

Solid waste management, improved and hassle-free public services among priorities

article_Author
Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:25 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dr Ankur Mahindroo.
Advertisement

Dr Ankur Mahindroo, a 2016-batch PCS officer, assumed charge as Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, on Monday. After taking over at the MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar, he held a review meeting with senior officials of the civic body.

Dr Mahindroo was welcomed by senior officials, including Joint Commissioner Amanpreet Singh, Joint Commissioner Tapan Bhanot, Assistant Commissioner Neeraj Jain and Assistant Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon, among others.

Advertisement

His family members accompanied him at the time of assuming office. He was accorded a guard of honour by a contingent of the Punjab Police.

Advertisement

With a strong administrative background, Dr Mahindroo has previously served as Joint Commissioner in the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation and is well acquainted with the key issues facing the city.

Speaking about his priorities, he said that solid waste management, improved and hassle-free public services, expediting development works, rejuvenation of the Buddha Nullah, implementation of the 24x7 canal-based water supply project and recovery of dues would remain focus areas. He added that concerted efforts would be made to bring visible improvements at the ground level.

Advertisement

Dr Mahindroo also appealed to residents to support the civic authorities in maintaining cleanliness and strengthening solid waste management across the city.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts