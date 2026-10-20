Dr Mahindroo Assumes Charge as Ludhiana MC Commissioner

Dr Ankur Mahindroo, a 2016-batch PCS officer, assumed charge as Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, on Monday. After taking over at the MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar, he held a review meeting with senior officials of the civic body.

Dr Mahindroo was welcomed by senior officials, including Joint Commissioner Amanpreet Singh, Joint Commissioner Tapan Bhanot, Assistant Commissioner Neeraj Jain and Assistant Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon, among others.

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His family members accompanied him at the time of assuming office. He was accorded a guard of honour by a contingent of the Punjab Police.

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With a strong administrative background, Dr Mahindroo has previously served as Joint Commissioner in the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation and is well acquainted with the key issues facing the city.

Speaking about his priorities, he said that solid waste management, improved and hassle-free public services, expediting development works, rejuvenation of the Buddha Nullah, implementation of the 24x7 canal-based water supply project and recovery of dues would remain focus areas. He added that concerted efforts would be made to bring visible improvements at the ground level.

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Dr Mahindroo also appealed to residents to support the civic authorities in maintaining cleanliness and strengthening solid waste management across the city.