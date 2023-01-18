Dr Nirmal Jaura appointed DSW at agri university

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 17

Renowned stage artiste and expert of Extension Education, Dr Nirmal Jaura has been appointed as the Director of Students Welfare (DSW) of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). Prior to his appointment, Dr Jaura was working as Associate Director, Public Relations at the Communication Centre.

After obtaining his masters and doctorate in Extension Education from PAU, Jaura joined the university as Assistant Director, Extension Education, in the same department. He has been widely associated as Director of TV and Radio in addition to coordinating various programmes for Doordarshan. He also has a long stint at Panjab University as Director, Cultural Activities.

Additional Director of Communication, PAU, Dr Tejinder Singh Riar said Dr Jaura’s extensive experience will lead the university from strength to strength in the spheres of sport and extra-curricular activities. Dr Jaura assured of an impeccable inning focussed on development of cultural activities, sports as well as overall welfare of the students.