Dr Nitin Behl bags award

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 24

Dr Nitin Behl, Additional Director, Institute of Gastro and Liver Diseases, Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana, has been presented Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Inspiration Award-2023.

Dr Behl was felicitated with the award in the presence of Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Kerala at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Sunday.

The awards ceremony was organised by the Topnotch Foundation.

After receiving the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Inspiration Award-2023, Dr Behl said it was a great moment to receive the award.

He added that getting the award further motivates him to work with more conviction and dedication.