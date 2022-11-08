Dr Pandian is WSO president-elect

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 7

Dr Jeyaraj D Pandian, Principal, Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, has been selected as the president elect (2022-2024) and president (2024 to 2026) of World Stroke Organisation (WSO). He is the first neurologist from Asia to be appointed to the post. Dr Pandian has been in the WSO Board since 2008 and completed 4 years as vice-president of WSO from 2018. The headquarters is in Geneva and WSO has over 3,500 members from across the globe.