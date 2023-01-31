Dr Poonam is new RTA Secy

Ludhiana, January 30
Dr Poonam Preet Kaur has been posted as secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Ludhiana, against a vacant post.
Dr Poonam Preet Kaur had served as Joint Commissioner of Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, in the past. She was later also appointed as Chief Minister's Field Officer.
Earlier this month, the then Secretary, Regional Transport Authority of Ludhiana, Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau for allegedly taking bribe.
