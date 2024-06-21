Dr Sobti gets DMCH honour

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 20

Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) today named its Thalassaemia Ward Dr Praveen C Sobti Ward to honour her pioneering work in thalassaemia and hemato-oncology.

Dr Sobti, former professor and in-charge of pediatric hemato-oncology, had started the first thalassaemia unit in Punjab at DMCH.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.