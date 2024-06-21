Dr Sobti gets DMCH honour

Ludhiana, June 20
Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) today named its Thalassaemia Ward Dr Praveen C Sobti Ward to honour her pioneering work in thalassaemia and hemato-oncology.
Dr Sobti, former professor and in-charge of pediatric hemato-oncology, had started the first thalassaemia unit in Punjab at DMCH.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In big setback for Arvind Kejriwal, trial court bail order not to be given effect till High Court hears ED's petition against release
ED moves Delhi High Court challenging bail granted to Arvind...
Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm gets severed by heavy farm machinery
PM Meloni calls Singh's death an ‘inhuman act’ and a ‘barbar...
Delhi water crisis: Atishi to begin indefinite hunger strike at noon
Water demand has increased as the National Capital is facing...