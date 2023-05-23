Dr Subramanian remembered on 10th death anniversary

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 22

Tributes were paid to legendary basketball coach Dr S Subramanian on his 10th death anniversary on Monday. The basketball fraternity, led by Teja Singh Dhaliwal, honorary general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association, organised a function at Guru Nanak Stadium to remember Dr Subramanian, former director, NIS, Patiala.

Dhaliwal recalled Subramanian’s passion for the game and his unparalleled contribution in the development of basketball in this region of the country. He said Dr Subramanian trained a number of players who brought laurels to the state at national and international level tournaments.