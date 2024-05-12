Dr Surjit Patar leaves a rich legacy behind

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 11

Leaving behind rich legacy, eminent Punjabi poet and Padam Shri awardee Dr Surjit Patar passed away peacefully in his sleep this morning at his residence in Ashapuri here. His death has left a void in the Punjabi literary and poetic world which can never be filled. People from all walks of life expressed grief over the demise of the legendary poet.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and Commissioner of Police (CP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal on Saturday visited his residence to express their condolences with the poet’s family.

Patar hailed from Patar Kalan village in Jalandhar district, completed his master’s degree in Punjabi from Punjabi University, Patiala, and PHD from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

A pall of gloom descended on Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) from where he retired as a professor of Punjabi. PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal in his message said the void created by Dr Patar’s death could not be filled and it is a great loss to the world of Punjabi literature.

He began his poetic career in the mid-60s, with his notable works, including ‘Hawa Vich Likhe Harf’, ‘Birkh Arz Kare’, ‘Hanere Vich Sulagdi Varnmala’, ‘Lafzaan Di Dargah’, ‘Patjhar Di Pazeb’ and ‘Surzameen’. Beyond his own works, he translated Federico Garcia Lorca’s three tragedies, Girish Karnad’s ‘Nagmandala’, and poems by Bertolt Brecht and Pablo Neruda into Punjabi. Dr Patar’s legacy also includes adaptations of plays by Jean Giradoux, Euripides and Racine. He was the president of the Punjab Arts Council and previously the president of the Punjabi Sahit Akademi and was awarded Padma Shri in 2012.

Ranjodh Singh, president, Ramgarhia Educational Council, said: “His poetry touched the chords of the heart and its musical quality reverberated in the recesses of the mind. There was something magical in his voice and narration and he turned everyday events into something much deeper just by his interpretation and understanding. He deeply missed by us all for his generosity and candour. May his guiding light inspire the youth to reach out for the stars.”

Shahi Imam of Punjab, Maulana Muhammad Usman Ludhianvi, said: “Whenever I used to meet Patar, I call him Ustad ji and once he asked me that I have never been his student, then why I call him ‘Ustad’. To this I replied that you are ustad of the Punjabi literature, Punjabi poetry, Punjabi language and his contribution is immeasurable. He has left a lasting impression on the world of language and literature, which is unmatchable,” he said.

Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora said luckily he had met Dr Patar a couple of times.

He said during his meetings with the legend, he observed that Dr Patar was not only a renowned Punjabi poet but a great thinker and a good human being, who was completely down to earth.

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar while expressing grief over the sudden demise of the illustrious Punjabi writer and poet said the death of Dr Patar was an irreparable loss that had created a vacuum hard to fill. His verses inspired all. Punjabi literature would always remain indebted for his contribution.

Dr Patar is survived by his wife Bhupinder Kaur and two sons, Ankur Singh Patar and Manraj Singh Patar. He will be cremated with full state honours at 11 am on May 13 (Monday) at Model Town Extension Cremation Ground, Ludhiana.

Condolences pour in on X

In a post on X, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said he was deeply saddened by the passing away of Dr Surjit Patar. Education Minister Harjot Bains wrote: “Passing away of Surjit Patar ji is a great loss to Punjab. So much more was to be written. I shared a very special bond with him. For me this loss is personal too.” Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring called it an irreparable loss for the Punjabi literature. Former CM and BJP leader Capt Amarinder Singh called it, end of an era. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said the death of Patar had left a void in the world of literature.

