Draft ward delimitation: PAC writes to Local Govt Director, raises objections

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 8

Members of the Public Action Committee (PAC) for Mattewara Forest, Sutlej and Buddha Dariya have communicated their concerns regarding the draft ward delimitation map to the Secretary and Director of the Local Government Department. They have lodged their objections regarding the proposed delimitation of MC Ludhiana's wards.

AAP worker blames party MLA Ludhiana: A worker of the Aam Aadmi Party, Rajiv Guglani, has raised an objection regarding the draft ward delimitation. He took the matter with the Minister of Local Government too. Guglani, who has been actively involved with the party for the past one-and-a-half year, had aspirations to contest the election from Ward Number 81. However, Ward Number 81 has now been renumbered as Ward Number 65 and reserved for women. Guglani has alleged that an AAP MLA deliberately orchestrated the reservation of this ward for women. He said the AAP MLA wanted to nominate a former Congress leader as the candidate for the newly designated Ward 65. TNS

The Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, has failed to ensure a proper display of the draft ward delimitation map, which is still hanging on the second floor of the MC's Zone D office.

In a formal communication addressed to the Director, the PAC members have raised an issue regarding the inadequate quality and readability of the map that has been made available within the MC Zone D office. They argue that the current state of the map undermines the seriousness of the entire process, as it is neither clear nor easily accessible.

“We have personally visited Zone D office to check the map and confirm the fact that it has been hung from second floor in such a manner that it is not possible to read or make any sense,” they said.

The PAC members also brought attention to the fact that the draft map has not been officially published on the Municipal Corporation's website. They alleged that the boundaries of the city's wards have been redrawn, and the mere seven-day window provided for study and objection filing is insufficient. They highlighted that the absence of an official publication date for the boundary map makes it impossible for anyone seeking legal assistance from a lawyer to raise objections within a single working day.

"We strongly urge the authorities to post a clear and easily readable digital version of the map on the official website. Also, we request a minimum of one month period from the date of official publication to submit objections, considering the extensive alterations that have been implemented," said Jaskirat Singh, a PAC member.

Jaskirat Singh said they had forwarded a copy of the objections to the Secretary of the Local Government Department, who has taken note and subsequently forwarded the concerns to the Director of Local Government, Punjab, along with the undersecretary of the department to take required action as per the government rules.

MC's Joint Commissioner Ankur Mahindroo said 85 objections regarding the draft ward delimitation had been received till date.