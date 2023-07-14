Drain out excess water from fields, experts urge farmers

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, July 13

Rain has left farmers worried as water has accumulated in the fields and they are fearing huge losses. Experts from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have advised the farmers to drain out excess rain water from the field as soon as possible.

Rice crop is still small so draining out water from the fields is important. After draining out excess rain water from the field, farmers need to apply nitrogen fertiliser.

“After draining out excess rainwater, start gap filling if required. Keep water standing in paddy field only for two weeks and thereafter apply irrigation two days after the ponded water has infiltrated into soil. In transplanted rice, apply second and third dose of 30-kg urea per acre each after three and six weeks of transplanting. The third split to short duration (PR 126 and PR 124) should be applied at 35 days of transplanting,” said an expert from agronomy department of PAU.

“Farmers should complete transplanting of Punjab Basmati -7, Punjab Basmati -5, Pusa Basmati 1637, Pusa Basmati 1718 and Pusa Basmati 1121 during the period. To check foot rot of basmati rice, dip the seedlings roots for six hours with Trichoderma harzianum @ 15 g/litre of water before transplanting. For the management of root-knot nematode, they can apply mustard cake @40 g per square metre 10 days before sowing of nursery with last preparatory tillage operation after rauni (pre-sowing irrigation),” said Dr YS Pandha, an entomology expert.

“Maize is very sensitive to standing water, so excess water should be drained out from the field which would also help to keep stalk rot under control,” added Dr Amarjit Singh, senior extension scientist (plant pathology).

The Horticulture Department has advised the farmers to drain out excessive rain water from orchards or the basins of fruit plants regularly.

“Fix PAU fruit fly traps @ 16 traps/acre in pear orchards to manage fruit fly. Fruit fly traps can also be fixed in guava orchards having rainy season fruits near maturity. To protect the fruits from fruit fly infestation, covering of individual guava fruits with non-woven bags can also be done in this season. Spray should be given in the foot and basin region of the trees in case of severe infection only,” said a horticulturalist.