Chaos erupted at Mundian Kalan Chowk on Ludhiana-Chandigarh road when a man, accompanied by two friends and claiming to be a Vigilance Bureau officer, misbehaved with policemen on duty. The accused persons allegedly resorted to hooliganism after their vehicle was stopped as it did not carry a high-security licence plate.

As per reports, traffic police ASI Dalip Kumar was conducting routine checking at the intersection with his team. During this time, a Tata Indigo car was stopped, which did not have the required high-security number plate. When the ASI asked for documents, the driver, Raj Kumar Khatri, declared, "Don't you know me? I'm a senior officer in the Vigilance Department and you will have to face consequences."

When he was asked to show an ID proof, the accused got out of the car and began abusing the police team. "The accused manhandled me and broke the top two buttons of my uniform. Other policemen who came to intervene were also assaulted and attempts were made to tear their uniform as well. The accused not only obstructed official duty but also openly insulted the police uniform and attempted to escape while issuing threats," stated ASI Kumar.

The accused somehow managed to flee in their car, but the traffic police were immediately alerted. At the next intersection, the police surrounded the Tata Indigo car, stopped it, and arrested all three accused. A case has been registered.