Drama at MC office in Ludhiana after SAD councillor, SE clash over pending road works

High drama unfolded at the Municipal Corporation’s Zone B office on Wednesday after an argument between Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor Chatarveer Singh alias Kamal Arora and Superintending Engineer (SE) Parveen Singla allegedly turned physical. Arora is accused of slapping the senior MC official from the buildings and roads wing.

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Following the confrontation, the MC authorities began an inquiry, and the engineering wing decided to approach the police.

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According to councillor Kamal Arora, he visited the office to seek an update on pending development works in Ward No. 20. He alleged that roads in several localities, including GRD Nagar, were in poor condition and residents had been demanding repairs repeatedly. Arora claimed that despite raising the issue multiple times, the work had not been taken up on a priority basis.

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The councillor said he had been trying to contact the official for several days but had not received a satisfactory response. “When I reached the office to discuss the issue, an argument broke out. There was a heated exchange of words and a minor scuffle,” he said.

Arora maintained that residents were facing difficulties due to damaged roads and delays in repair works.

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On the other hand, SE Parveen Singla denied allegations of negligence and said the patchwork plan for the area had already been communicated at the executive engineer level. He admitted a verbal argument took place but said the matter escalated unnecessarily.

“There was a heated discussion. I have informed senior officers about the incident and we will submit a complaint to the police department,” Singla said.