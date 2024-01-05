Drawing the line on congestion, MC set to mark main roads to denote parking spaces

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Jan 4

Having failed to solve the long-pending problem of traffic management in the local town by persuasion, the administration seems to have decided to adopt the next phase of preventive and punitive mode to address recurrent problems of traffic bottlenecks in busy markets.

The municipal council has initiated the process of marking yellow lines on both sides of busy markets to prevent shopkeepers and residents from crossing the borderline to park vehicles. Punitive action would follow in case of any violation.

Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu, said: “We had earlier appealed office-bearers and activists of various organisations working for the welfare of shopkeepers and traders to withdraw encroachments voluntarily, but now we have asked the authorities at the civic body to mark yellow lines on both sides of busy markets.”

Sandhu claimed that Malerkotla SSP Harkmalpreet Singh Khakh has taken a stern stand to eradicate the factors which result in traffic congestion. Residents have urged the authorities to get the roads marked expeditiously and check encroachment on roads, which emerged as a major factor behind traffic congestion in the town. Round-the-clock patrolling by surveillance vehicles has also solved the problem to a great extent.

The police had recently written to the municipal council to mark both sides of the main roads of the town with yellow lines, and the proposal has been approved in a general meeting of the council. A perusal of MC records revealed that the yellow lines would be drawn along Dhurkot Chowk to Murga Chowk, Murga Chowk to railway station, tempo adda to Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Chowk, Main Bazar Ahmedgarh, Chaura Bazar and Bhagat Singh Chowk to Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Chowk.

