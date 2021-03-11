DRI destroys 396-kg cannabis in Ludhiana to mark ‘Drug Destruction Day’

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 8

‘Drug Destruction Day’ was observed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) by incinerating 396.93 kg of cannabis (ganja), seized by the agency, at the incineration facility approved by the Punjab Pollution Control Board in the factory area on Tajpur Road here today. Drug Destruction Day was simultaneously organised at 14 different locations across the country where narcotics drugs seized by the DRI and Customs Department were destroyed.

DRI officials said the consignment of cannabis incinerated today had been seized in September 2021 from a godown in Mangli Neechi village of the district and six persons were arrested during the investigation in the case. All of them are undertrials lodged in the Ludhiana Central Jail.

The event was attended by renowned Punjabi film actor and singer Hobby Dhaliwal and in-charge of the de-addiction centre, DMC Hospital, Rupesh Chaudhary along with representatives of other social organisations involved in drug eradication programmes.

Senior officials of Customs, GST and GST Intelligence exhorted the people to continue their fight against the drug menace with full vigour by renewed preventive efforts against drug smugglers and by educating the masses about perils of drug addiction.