DRI raid on shoe shop in Sahnewal

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, May 10

A team from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Ludhiana, today raided a shop on a tip-off on the Ramgarh road here today. The raid was said to have begun around 10 am and was continued till the late this evening.

When this correspondent talked to officials of the DRI Department, they said a raid had been conducted on a tip-off on a shop, Shoe Land, on the Ramgarh road here.

“The investigation is on and we are checking on multiple things, including the narcotic drugs part. A number of things have come to light during the investigation but the exact recovery cannot be revealed at this stage. It will take some time,” the officials said.

“The manner in which the raid is being continued for hours, it seems that huge recoveries can be expected from the outlet,” a passer-by said.

However, the Sahnewal police had no information regarding the raid, as per SHO Pawan Kumar.