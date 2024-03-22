Drishti dr rc jain school

Tribune News Service

Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School conducted a workshop on ‘Art of Storytelling’ for the teachers. This session aimed to enhance the listeners’ imaginative skills and make the classroom more vibrant. Dr Neera Sharma, former principal, DAV Public School, Amritsar, commenced the session by sharing her journey from becoming a teacher to a storyteller. While explaining various aspects of storytelling like character development, plot structure, setting, conflict and resolution, she provided a real-time experience to the teachers through live demonstrations. The resource person added that by using stories, teachers can capture the learner’s attention and convey complex ideas in a more relatable way.

Shri ram global pre-school

Shri Ram Global Pre-School held its graduation ceremony. The little graduates arrived in their cars with their parents, who had decorated the vehicles with balloons representing the graduate’s class. Canopies were placed along the school, decorated with the colors of each class. During the ceremony, teachers presented certificates to the students, wishing them luck for their future learning. The students were thrilled to be part of this event. Shivani Chaudhry, principal, congratulated parents for their efforts, patience, and assistance throughout the academic session. The event took an emotional turn when pictures of students graduating were displayed on an LED screen. It was a significant day for the little ones and was well-received by their parents.

Mini-secretariat

On World Down Syndrome Day, a beacon of hope shined bright as advocates gathered at the Mini-Secretariat to champion the cause of inclusivity and equality for individuals with Down Syndrome, and take the initiative to local schools. Dr Neelam Sodhi, leader and founder member of Ashirwad NICPA, alongside Mrs Preeti Jain led an inspiring awareness campaign at the Mini-Secretariat. With the theme 'End the Stereotypes', this year's campaign aims to debunk misconceptions surrounding individuals with Down Syndrome. It emphasises that these individuals are not only educable and trainable but also immensely capable of becoming valuable contributors to our city's culture and economy, given the right opportunities and support.

