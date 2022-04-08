Drive against cybercrime launched

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 7

The police have launched a coordinated drive to spread awareness on cyber security amongst residents, including youth in general and students in particular.

The drive kicked off during the inaugural session of a seminar held under the supervision of the Malerkotla SSP, Alka Meena, at MGMN Senior Secondary School, Mandi Ahmedgarh, on Wednesday.

The Mandi Ahmedgarh DSP, Harvinder Singh Cheema, said cops led by the SHO, City, Arshpreet Kaur Grewal, and Shabana had cautioned students against cyber attacks and unsafe use of the internet.

Speakers, including Cheema, Grewal Shabana and SHO Sadar Sanjiv Kapoor, acknowledged that majority of students in the region were using internet on smart phones due to compulsions during the recent Covid pandemic.

Speakers said the objective of the drive was to see how much students in the present tech-savvy environment were aware of cybercrime. Students were advised to restrict use of the internet to educational purposes only and avoid responding to links and posts being received from unknown sources.

Showing satisfaction over response and cooperation received from educational institutes of the region towards the concern of the organisers, the Malerkotla the SSP, Alka Meena, said the drive was launched in pursuance of directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, according to which the first Wednesday of each month was to be observed as ‘Cyber Awareness Diwas’.

“Circle officers and SHOs have been asked to ensure that adequate proactive measures are taken to prevent cybercrime due to lack of awareness among frequent users of the internet,” Alka Meena said while maintaining that workshops and seminars would be organised on the first Wednesday of all months by special teams of designated personnel.