Drive creates awareness on breast cancer

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 21

Office-bearers and activists of social and educational organisations vowed to associate with the drive launched by the Health Department for the detection and management of breast cancer at an early stage.

The participants wore pink as a token of conventional warning against the menace.

SMO Dr Rajesh Garg, the convener of the drive launched under the aegis of Department of Preventive Oncology, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Sangrur, said a series of screening camps are being held in the region to create awareness about the onset and treatment of breast cancer.

“Having learnt about a comprehensive programme to control cancer among women in North and Northeast India, we coordinated with the HBCH Sangrur and got a series of screening camps approved,” said Dr Rajesh Garg, appreciating that the office-bearers and activists of various organisations have come forward to support the crusade launched for the early identification and management of breast cancer.