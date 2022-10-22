Drive creates awareness on breast cancer

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 21
Office-bearers and activists of social and educational organisations vowed to associate with the drive launched by the Health Department for the detection and management of breast cancer at an early stage.
The participants wore pink as a token of conventional warning against the menace.
SMO Dr Rajesh Garg, the convener of the drive launched under the aegis of Department of Preventive Oncology, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Sangrur, said a series of screening camps are being held in the region to create awareness about the onset and treatment of breast cancer.
“Having learnt about a comprehensive programme to control cancer among women in North and Northeast India, we coordinated with the HBCH Sangrur and got a series of screening camps approved,” said Dr Rajesh Garg, appreciating that the office-bearers and activists of various organisations have come forward to support the crusade launched for the early identification and management of breast cancer.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Rozgar Mela’: Taking new initiatives, risks to shield India from global problems, says PM Modi
The Prime Minister says side effects of once-in-a-century pa...
15 killed, more than 35 injured as UP-bound bus rams into stationary truck in MP’s Rewa
The bus passengers, mostly labourers, were going to UP for D...
26-year-old software engineer raped by 10 men in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum
The incident took place near old aerodrome in Chaibasa
T20 World Cup: Rain may lead to curtailed Indo-Pak match
On Friday evening, there was sharp spell of shower in Melbou...
Pilots sent Mayday call moments before Indian Army helicopter crash
The copter was inducted into service in June 2015