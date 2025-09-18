Drive launched in Ludhiana to check spread of water-borne diseases

Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, and the district administration launched a special drive on Wednesday to keep the residents safe from water-borne and vector-borne diseases, especially in the areas falling under the vicinity of Buddha Nullah.

Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora gave a major push to the drive, which had been launched in collaboration with DMC Hospital and NGO Dasvandh among other local NGOs. Arora has provided 100 lt of medicine (Bti) and spray pumps. The drive was launched from Pavitar Nagar Puli over Buddha Nullah.

Assistant Commissioner (UT) Pragati Rani, Assistant Commissioner Jasdev Sekhon and senior cardiologist Bishan Mohan stated that the city witnessed heavy rainfall this year and it became necessary to take appropriate steps to keep the residents safe from water-borne and vector-borne diseases.

Over 24 teams are working under the drive and spray work is being carried out in at least 100 m of the area around the nullah.