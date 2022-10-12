Drive launched to revamp immunisation programme

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 11

The Health Department of the Punjab Government has launched a special training programme for frontline workers within the healthcare system.

The drive has been launched to streamline routine vaccination of children from the age of 0 to 5 years, which had staggered because of the pandemic.

Fatehgarh Panjgraiyan Senior Medical Officer Dr Rajesh Garg said the drive had been launched under the supervision of District Vaccination Officer, Dr Rajiv Bains, with an intent to streamline the immunisation of children from 0-5 years of age.

World Health Organization delegate Dr Nivedita Rani cautioned that the pace of immunisation programmes across the nation had been affected adversely during the Covid period due to preoccupation of frontline health workers in the fight against the virus. “Now when the situation has improved to some extent, it is high time extra efforts should be made to revamp the immunisation programme,” Dr Nivedita said.