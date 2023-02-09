Drive launched to shift stray cattle to gaushala

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 8

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation on Wednesday launched a drive to shift stray cattle from city roads to a gaushala.

The drive was launched from Hambran Road by Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal.

The MC chief said the civic body aims to make city roads safe for motorists. MLA Gogi said the drive commuters were prone to road accidents due to the roaming of stray cattle and the drive would help in reducing mishaps.

MC officials said the drive lift the stray animals is being taken up in association with the management of Govind Godham Gaushala and the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). The stray cattle will be shifted to Govind Godham in vehicles deployed for the purpose.

It has not been made clear as to how many stray cattle will be shifted to the gaushala this time. Such drives have been launched numerous times in the past but stray cattle are still to be found roaming on city roads. This when the MC collects crores of rupees form residents as cow cess every year.

Cleanliness drive on Hambran Road

MLA Gogi later launched the work to clean a major chunk of the land opposite to the sub-registrar’s office on the Hambran Road. The cleanliness drive was launched under the banner of ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’. He said the land would be used for parking purposes after the MC completes the drive. It would facilitate residents visiting the office of the sub-registrar.